Why Manchester United want Alexis Sanchez back from Inter Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United have performed a stunning U-turn and decided to give Alexis Sanchez another chance to prove himself at the club.

United will hand the Chilean flop an olive branch by recalling him from Inter Milan in June.

Starsport revealed United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has told Sanchez and his agents he will not be allowed to make his loan move to Inter permanent – or join another club.

Instead, the winger will go on United’s pre-season tour with a view to reintegrating himself back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The news will stun United fans, who thought they had seen the last of Sanchez following his disastrous stint at the club.

Sanchez, 31, joined United from Arsenal in 2018 on a £500,000-a-week deal.

He became the highest-paid star in the Premier League and was expected to help United challenge for major trophies again.

But he went on to become the biggest flop in United’s history, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances.

United became so desperate to get rid of him they sent him packing to Inter in August for the rest of the season – and even agreed to pay more than half of his wages.

Sanchez struggled to be accepted in the United dressing room and made little effort to fit in.

But despite him being unpopular within the squad, Solskjaer believes he can still be a success at United and is willing to give him another chance.

United’s deal with Inter did not include an option for them to buy Sanchez and it means the fallen giants could demand a sizeable fee for him this summer because he is under contract with them until 2022.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App