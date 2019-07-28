Why Manchester United chief, Woodward is delaying Maguire bid

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is desperate not to pay an inflated price for Harry Maguire this summer.

England defender Harry Maguire is at the top of United’s wishlist as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bids to strengthen his defence this summer, while Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff are also targets.

Leicester are holding out for between £80m-£90m for Maguire, with boss Brendan Rodgers confirming two bids had been rejected.

Manchester United are expected to return with an improved offer for the 26-year-old before the transfer window closes, with Maguire open to making the switch to Old Trafford.

The proposed sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan is likely to speed up United’s pursuit of Maguire with the club now ready to meet Leicester’s asking price, reports the Irish Independent.

