Breaking News
BREAKING: NCAA audits Air Peace after accident, reveals findings
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Why Manchester United chief, Woodward is delaying Maguire bid
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Manchester United chief, Woodward is delaying Maguire bid

By . Published Date
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United coach.

Manchester United chief Ed Woodward is desperate not to pay an inflated price for Harry Maguire this summer.

England defender Harry Maguire is at the top of United’s wishlist as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bids to strengthen his defence this summer, while Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff are also targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester are holding out for between £80m-£90m for Maguire, with boss Brendan Rodgers confirming two bids had been rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United are expected to return with an improved offer for the 26-year-old before the transfer window closes, with Maguire open to making the switch to Old Trafford.

The proposed sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan is likely to speed up United’s pursuit of Maguire with the club now ready to meet Leicester’s asking price, reports the Irish Independent.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.