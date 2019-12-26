Why Manchester United are ahead RB Leipzig over Haaland

ADVERTISEMENT

RB Leipzig’s head of soccer, Oliver Mintzlaff, thinks it will be difficult for the club to sign Erling Haaland due to Manchester United’s financial muscle.

“Yes, we met with him. We are interested in the player, great interest,” Mintzlaff told Sport1.

“He listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change (clubs) in summer at the latest.

“It is not easy. There’s Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund. There are a few other clubs as well.

“Of course, our club also has certain guard rails and limits. And I have named the clubs that compete, and there may be salary regions that we don’t want to go into. (The fee) is still manageable, but the package does not only consist of the transfer fee.

“It’s the same cliche again: we can buy everything and we can get everything and we can do everything. Unfortunately, we can’t, otherwise Haaland would already be with us.”

