Why Lamido should fly PDP ticket in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

A pressure group, North Central Youth Movement for Good Governance (NCYMGG), has called on the PDP to consider a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

NCYMGG said Lamido was one of the few presidential aspirants of the PDP that never dumped the party.

The Coordinator of NCYMGG, Nafiu Yau Jos, who stated this during a meeting of the group in Jos, said, “We call on Lamido to prepare ahead of time. We strongly believe that if he is given the PDP ticket in the presidential election, he would deliver for the party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App