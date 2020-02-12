‘Why Kwankwaso, Abba couldn’t receive Katsina trekker’

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Kano State, Engr. Abba K. Yusuf has shed light on why key Kwankwasiyya stakeholders were not on hand to receive Comrade Aminu Aliyu Tanko, who trekked from Katsina to Kano to commiserate with the leadership of the movement over the outcome of the recent Supreme Court verdict.

Engr Abbah said himself and the leader of the movement, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as well as other stakeholders were in Abuja all through the period Comrade Aminu embarked on the solidarity trip.

In a statement reacting to an Online publication which claimed that the Katsina trekker was left stranded on his arrival in Kano, the governorship candidate noted that contrary to the report, Comrade Aminu was well received by members of the Kwankwasiyya Akida and other groups.

The statement which was signed by the chief press secretary to Engr. Abba K. Yusuf, Malam Ibrahim Adam said Comrade Aminu did not formally notify the movement of his intention to embark on the trip.

“We would like to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that prior to the said visit, there was no any formal or informal communication before his departure from Katsina State which ought to have been because of the very busy schedule of our leaders within and outside the State.

“Beside that, both Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and His Excellency Abba K. Yusuf as well as all the Kwankwasiyya stakeholders were in Abuja when the man arrived Kano.

“It is also worth noting that despite their absence, he was well received by members of the Kwankwasiyya Akida and other groups as was seen on Social Media, that in itself shows the kind of hospitality and friendship of the members of the Kwankwasiyya movement,” the statement pointed out.

While appreciating Comrade Aminu’s courageous gesture, the statement appealed to Kwankwasiyya supporters nationwide to desist from embarking on such dangerous adventure, considering the current security situation in the country and the unhealthy nature of such long journey.

“We look forward to meeting him at an appropriate time to be arranged when our leaders are back in Kano,” the statement said.

