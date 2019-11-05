Why kidnapping is difficult to tackle – Wike

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said that the commercialisation of kidnapping has made it almost impossible to end the menace.

The governor, who spoke during a courtesy visit by Rotary District Governor to the Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday, said, “since kidnapping is now a business, it can only be reduced to the barest minimum.

“It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria. It is now a business. It has been commercialised.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated,” he stated.

He said that those involved in kidnapping from security reports range from 16 to 22 years.

“Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicized.

“But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation. Few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge”, he said.

The governor urged all Nigerians to be conscious of their environment and take measures to secure themselves, saying that kidnappers use staff, family members and associates as informants.

Earlier, District Governor of Rotary International, Rotarian Nze Anizor, said the Rotary International spends about N300million on several humanitarian projects in Rivers State every year.

