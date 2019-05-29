Why Katsina king maker resigned

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina emirate council recently did a minor reshuffle few weeks after it suspended, the Durbin Katsina who is also the District Head of Jikamshi, Aminu Kabir Usman, and the Sarkin Sullubawan Katsina District Head of Kaita.

Their suspension according to the secretary of the council, Alhaji Bello Ifo, was for acts of “disobedience”. He said already a committee had been constituted to look into the acts of the disobedience that led to their suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Few weeks later, the council announced the lifting of the suspension and a minor reshuffle. Under the changes Alhaji Babani Isah Mani, the District Head of Mani was appointed as the new Durbin Katsina, a title previously held by Aminu Kabir Usman. Usman was then bestowed with the title of Sarkin Gabas.

Arewa Trust reports that the Durbi is a revered title and has a status of King Maker in the emirate. The other kingmakers are Kauran Katsina, Yandakan Katsina and Galadiman Katsina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after, the announcement Alhaji Kabir Usman resigned from the post, in a letter that was widely circulated in the social media which he sent to the palace.

In the letter, Usman said his decision was reached after thorough consultation with friends and members of his family. He thanked the emir for all the support he had received from him. He, however, did not categorically state why he was opting out but clearly is showed that he was not happy with the “ demotion” meted to him from being a kingmaker to just a District Head.

The secretary of the council and Sallama Katsina Bello Ifo said the palace is just trying to do the right thing by returning it to where it belongs.

He said along the line it was the late Emir Kabir Usman Nagogo who took it from Mani to Jikamshi saying that originally, the title was in Mani.

“The palace just did what it’s right by returning it to where it belongs” he added

It was jubilation in Mani as residents thronged the palace to reaffirm their support and allegiance and thanked the emir for restoring the Durbi title “back to where it belongs’’.

According to palace sources, the Durbi title was for long domiciled at Mani before it was transferred first to Musawa and later to Jikamshi.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App