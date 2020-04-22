‘Why Kano COVID-19 test centre suspended operation’

ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 test centre in Kano State has suspended its operation for two days to undergo routine fumigation.

The Director of Infectious Disease Research Centre of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Professor Isa Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed that the suspension was temporary in order to fumigate the centre.

“It is part of the routine maintenance. According to the guidelines of our operation, a centre of this kind must undergo routine fumigation after being used for sometimes. So, that was what happened,” he said.

Professor Sadiq said this was contrary to speculation making waves that the centre was being shut down because it ran out of test kits.

“We have our test kits stocked in our store. So, I wonder why some people wanted to cause confusion. I have seen series of reports quoting my name,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Medical Laboratory Service in-charge of the NCDC/AKTH COVID-19 Centre, Nasiru Magaji, said the centre would be reopened on Friday.

He said the laboratory could not be put to use immediately after the fumigation.

He said: “We have fumigated the lab and after fumigation, it takes a minimum of 48 hours before it [centre] can be put to use again. So, we will only reopen the lab after the 48 hours.”

The COVID-19 test centre situated in AKTH was opened on April 11 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to cover the northwest region.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App