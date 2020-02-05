Why Kano Assembly leader was impeached

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State House of Assembly yesterday impeached Majority Leader Labaran Abdul Madari, the member representing Warawa Local Government Area of the state.

The impeachment motion was moved by Muhammed Uba Gurjiya, member representing Bunkure local government.

Moving the motion during sitting yesterday, Gurjiya stated that the impeachment was a matter of urgent public importance and that all members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed on the matter.

The motion was adopted by the members and therefore the majority leader was asked to step-down.

Daily Trust reports that Gurjiya is one the lawmakers sworn in on Tuesday during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa, following their victories at the recent rerun elections in the state.

He added that the decision to remove the majority leader followed the agreement of 23 of the 28 APC lawmakers in the 40-member parliament.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Sumaila, Zubairu Hamza Massu, stated that the APC members in the house agreed to the impeachment motion of the majority leader and have already elected the deputy majority leader, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Dashi, to replace him. He added that Tasi’u Ibrahim Zabainawa has been elected as the new deputy majority leader of the house.

No reason was given for the impeachment, but sources within the parliament revealed that it was the result of a disagreement between the majority leader and some house colleagues over the nomination of the education secretary of a local government.

However, the impeached majority leader told newsmen that he has accepted his fate.

Similarly, the mover of the motion when asked on why they wanted Madari out, said the house has the power to remove with or without any reason.

However, despite insistence, Gurjiya refused to divulge the reasons behind the impeachment.

