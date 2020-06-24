‘Why judge was absent at Wadume’s trial’

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, also known as Wadume, and seven others before a Federal High Court in Abuja was on Monday stalled over the absence of the judge, Justice Binta Nyako.

Sources in the court disclosed that Justice Nyako fell ill and had to cancel all matters before her for some days.

Consequently, the case was adjourned to July 1 for hearing.

Wadume and others were alleged to have been involved in kidnapping activities in Taraba State.

He escaped arrest on August 6, 2019, but was re-arrested in Kano on August 19, 2019.

Wadume narrated how soldiers set him free and killed the anti-crime police officers, who were conveying him from Ibi to command headquarters in Jalingo on August 6, 2019.

Those killed were: Insp. Mark Ediale, 36; Sgt. Dahiru Musa, 40; Owolabi Babajide, 24; Farouk Bashir, 30; and Usman Danazumi, 44.

