Why Jonathan’s issue was not discussed at our meeting — PDP NWC

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it didn’t discussed the alleged anti-party activities by former President Goodluck Jonathan because there was no report on the issue.

Speaking with newsmen last night in Abuja, at the end of the NWC meeting which lasted for several hours, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party has procedures and processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue of Jonathan did not come up at this meeting and it was not discussed. You must know about the procedure and processes in our party.

“If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into it. As we speak now, we do not have matter concerning President Jonathan before the party,” he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App