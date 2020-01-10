Why insurgents, kidnappers are having free reign – Ex-AIG

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor said on Friday that insurgents and kidnappers are having free reign in Nigeria because “there is no intelligence mechanism in place.”

He said security worldwide is driven by intelligence gathering and said in the absence of intelligence, the criminal elements are allowed to operate unhindered.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the security chief said all arms of the security are operating independently without coordination and direction.

He said: “Where is DSS (Directorate of State Service), NIA (Nigerian Intelligence Agency) and the Police? They don’t have the capacity, they are now in deep slumber. All the security agencies are operating independently without any direction.

They are not even telling Mr. President the true situation of security in the country. Security is now intelligence-driven worldwide.”

He advocated for the adoption of community policing initiative which he stressed should be driven at the state level through the amendment of the 1999 constitution.

Aisabor added: “For community policing, it is not an alternative to state police. You cannot decree community policing from Abuja. Community policing will thrive better under the states. The 1999 constitution must be amended to allow for state police.”

He said the Nigeria Police Force must enhance its capacity and reinvent its image, saying the present police image has been dented by “incivility, extortion, intimidation of members of the public.”

Speaking further, the former police boss opposed the planned visa on arrival policy for nationals of African countries, saying the move might worsen the security of the country.

