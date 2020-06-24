Why I’m standing as surety for Maina – Senator Ndume

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Committee Chairman on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has explained why he is standing as surety for the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina is standing trial before a federal high court sitting in Abuja over alleged money laundering charges.

He was granted bail by the court on November 26, 2019, but has remained in detention due to his inability to meet the conditions imposed by the court.

One of the conditions is that he reproduces a serving senator as a surety.

Ndume, who represent Borno South in the Senate, told journalists in Abuja that it took him over six months to agree to be his surety.

He said it was a hard decision to make.

Ndume said: “It took me over six months to agree to be his surety.

“Firstly, the bail condition requires a serving Senator and I happen to be the one.

“Secondly, his health condition is deteriorating and needs special medical attention.

“Thirdly, his offense is bailable and lastly I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him.

“If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.

“It was a hard decision I had to make.

“I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South.

“May Allah guide us to the right path.”

