Why I’m not abandoning Gov Bello for my election- Smart Adeyemi

By Itodo Daniel Sule, lokoja  Published Date
Smart Adeyemi

The Director General of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Organisation for the November 16th election in Kogi, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said that he would not abandon his job as the party’s governorship campaign DG in view of the forthcoming rerun election for Kogi West senatorial district.

Sen Adeyemi will be slugging it out with Senator Dino Melaye after the court ordered a rerun.

He said having both the governorship poll and senatorial rerun election concurrently was the best decision by INEC.

He expressed optimism of emerging victorious in the rerun election.

