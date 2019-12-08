Why I’m inspecting power projects nationwide – Mamman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has explained why he has been inspecting power projects nationwide noting that he needed to be acquainted with the projects, verify issues before making promises.

Mamman who spoke during a facility tour to MEMMCOL, an indigenous meter manufacturer in Lagos at the weekend, to ascertain the capacity of the local meter manufacturers to meet their thirty percent quota of metering Nigerians.

After the inspection, Mamman said he could speak on solutions when he was sure of the facts so that the people would have confidence in the system.

The Minister noted that major problem traumatizing electricity consumers in the country was the problem of meters and the attendant issues of estimated billings.

Mamman vowed to ensure that Nigerians are adequately provided with metered to justify their payment instead of taxing them above their actual consumption.

He said the provision of meters would also resolve the issue of the claim by Distribution Companies (DisCos) that consumers are not paying their bills, a statement by his spokesman, Aaron Artimas said.

“I want to make it clear that there is enough room for other investors to partake in the metering project, including the importation of standardized meters for sale to the people,” said Mamman.

The Chairman of MEMMCOL, Engr. Kola Balogun told the Minister that the company produces about 1,000 meters daily with capacity to exceed given more support and patronage.

