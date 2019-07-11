Why I’m in race for Kogi governorship — former gov’s son

ADVERTISEMENT

A governorship candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Idris Abubakar has said he is in the race to win the party’s ticket, win the election and deliver good governance to the people.

Abubakar, the son of former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris who obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday in Abuja, told newsmen that his administration would work towards ensuring that Kogi was self-sufficient in the future.

“The state has undergone both human and infrastructural decay over the last three and half years. There has been the issue of salaries, pension, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture to mention a few.”

“I hope to see a Kogi that will depend very little on the Federal Government in the sense that we have more than enough to run our state. I hope to see a Kogi where the workers are happy and paid as at when due. I want to see a Kogi that has good educational standard”.

On whether he is in the race because his father was a former governor, he said, “I have not been found wanting, I have not had any issues with anyone. And nobody can concisely say that I have done this. So, my greatest crime now is being my father’s son.”

