Why I’m at loggerheads with Gov. Bello – Achuba

The Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, in this interview, opens up on the lingering feud between him and Governor Yahaya Bello, his unpaid allowances and alleged threats to his life. Excerpts:

Daily Trust: What would you say has been responsible for the lingering rift between you and Governor Yahaya Bello?

Samon Achuba: The rift between me and the governor is nothing less than the issue of performance and infighting between him and perceived enemies. As I said earlier, as one that is given the privilege of leadership or in position, you are the father of all and you should know that people from time to time do things that may not be in line with your your own ideas. That is not to say they become enemies, what is important in leadership is dialogue, so when you throw dialogue away, you throw persuasion away and you engage in fight with those that you are supposed to work with, I don’t know what word can be used in describing such a leader because I assume that troubles surely will come where two, three or more are gathered so long as the opinions of these individuals, their backgrounds, their upbringings, their connections or even education are not the same. Their thought lines are assumed to flow differently. So, if anyone varies from your own idea, what you need to do is to sit with him and ask, why do you think you are saying what you are saying? Can you convince me whether we can toe your line and not getting into the ring and then fight everybody from bottom to down. It does not work and I continue to maintain that that is not right. And then, the second thing is the issue of salaries. In fact, it got to a point that he was convinced that civil servants are insignificant, which made me to rise up one day to say something that was very annoying to that person. I said if they they are insignificant, then let’s cancel them off and then run the state without civil servants but as long as they remain and they come to work, you must pay them their salaries. The third reason is infrastructure development. You see, where there is genuine plan, arrange your projects. You don’t just go here and flag-off this project, you go to another place and flag-off and then you end up flagging more than 50 projects and none will be working. Does that make any sense? You become a jack-of-all-trades doing nothing and that is the issue. And of course, many of you know that I’ve been critical of government and now that is my turn, I want to show a difference.

DT: There seems to be some controversy over your claim on unpaid allowances and imprests by the government, can you throw more lights on the issue?

Achuba: I want to say that if not for bad governance the issue of salary payment is no achievement. It is the duty of any individual who has that responsibility to discharge because every labourer deserves his wage. So, to list and boast of salary payment by any governor or any organisation is to say that government is no longer functioning well to say the least because, if people have worked for 30 days you should pay them their salaries and get on to do other responsibilities. The salary that I referred to in the letter written by my lawyer to the governor has to do with salaries of people working under the office of the deputy governor.

DT: You were at the Presidential Villa last week where you met with the Chief Of Staff to the president. Is there any solution to the impasse?

Achuba: Yes, I was in the presidency and that was my 10th time of visiting the office of the chief of staff to the president. First of all, when this trouble of non payment of my allowances and all these problems started, after going round the nucleus within our own locality to resolve this matter and nothing positive was forthcoming, I had to take it up. Personally, I went to their offices to complain even after writing this letter that’s taking long. I also wrote to the vice-president, I wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I wrote to the national chairman of our party, that was in August. When all that didn’t work, this year too, I wrote to all these people that I have mentioned on the 28 of March, drawing their attention to my earlier letter and the need for an intervention. All that have not worked. After my visit, the Chief of Staff invited the governor but what they discussed, I don’t know. But what I deduce from the response coming from the governor, that meeting did not head towards reconciliation because, if there was going to be any reconciliation, that response to me wouldn’t have been necessary.

DT: With the kind of treatment meted to you, one would have expected you to have resigned long ago. Why have you not resigned?

Achuba: If I had resigned, would I have the opportunity of addressing you the way I’m doing? If you must change the system, you must remain. I am not an aspirant. If I were an aspirant, people would say I’m saying that because of my political interest. I’m someone asking for the right thing to be done and for men in leadership to humble themselves and serve the people. That is all I’m asking for. Why do you think I should resign when I’m not found to be incompetent? Every responsibility given to me has been discharged to the best of my knowledge and has been acknowledged as good. So why do you think I should resign? I should stay and see how far I could bring about changes.

DT: It was said that one of the reasons for your travails was that you engaged in anti-party activities during the last general election. How would you react to that?

Achuba: The first election I contested was under the CNC in the local government which we won. When that was brought to an end, we joined the PDP and under the PDP platform, I came to the state assembly twice and even as deputy speaker. From there we went to ACN and then returned to the PDP. And when the ACN took the lead to form the APC, we now say what we did the other time, this is the result and we came back. Now, it has been about 23 years ago that I have been part of successive governments in Kogi State. Who is on the political terrain that I will not know? Everyone that matters is known to me. So, that I become deputy governor under APC doesn’t stop me from communicating with these people or have they become my enemies? The answer is no. If anti-party is talking with people or having to stay with anyone that is in another party I call that lack of experience because, after all, parties go and parties come but the people remain.

DT: You are said to be secretly working for a governorship aspirant ahead of the November election in the state. Is that true?

Achuba: It is an insult to tell me that I’m working for somebody who contesting for position of a governor of Kogi State as a sitting deputy governor. Do you think I’m not qualified to contest myself? It is out of respect for my principal that I’m not on the field. Just like I said earlier, he brought me on board as the deputy governor and then all of a sudden, I just get up and say I’m contesting against him. So, I’m not working for anybody.

DT: There are concerns over issues of violence and intimidation ahead of the forthcoming election, what is your take on that?

Achuba: If you see the level violence and intimidation that is all around Kogi State, it is very scary and even many of you who are journalists standing before me are very scared such that you try to manage your reports so that you are not attacked. But I can tell you now that from all information available to me, I suspect strongly that the governor has mobilized his gunmen to attack me and this I want to put to the public and draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the Director of DSS and other law enforcement agents, that if anything happens to me and any member of my family, my aides and all my staff, he should be held responsible. You cannot by force continue to rule the people you are called to serve. It is on this note I want to appeal to law enforcement agents and the president to beam his light on Kogi State because of the level of insecurity that is currently tearing the state about. The insecurity in Kogi State today is about the gunmen of the governor who are dangling guns in the public without being restrained. You cannot be governor of the people and also the killer of the people. When people discuss in social gatherings you would see someone appear and start attacking you. People should be free to express their views. Why would you attack people for expressing their views?

