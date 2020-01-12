Why I’ll not release El-Zakzaky – El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai says he will not release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, due to the pains the sect leader and his supporters had caused the people of Kaduna State for over 30 years before he was arrested.

El-Rufai who spoke at a live radio interview on Friday, explained that the fate of the IMN leader does not lie with the Kaduna State Government but with the courts.

He said what the Federal Government meant when it said El-Zakzaky’s fate lies with the Kaduna State Government is that it was not the one currently in court with the IMN leader.

The Governor explained that after the IMN leader was arrested and detained by the Federal Government in 2015, the Kaduna State Government recalling the many alleged offences of the IMN leader and his supporters against the people and government for over 30 years, undertook an investigation that looked into their alleged disregard for laws, harassment of other citizens right from when they were in Zaria City till they moved to the Gellesu Quarters.

IMN members have always denied any wrongdoing and instead accused government of launching unprovoked attacks against their members.

He said it was when investigations were concluded that the Kaduna government based on its findings requested the federal government to release him to it so it could seek legal redress.

The Governor said it was based on the request that the IMN leader was brought to Kaduna and subsequently charged to court.

The governor said foreign bodies intervening in the matter are wasting their time as the pains El-Zakzaky and his people have brought to the people of Kaduna are much hence the state government will not release him until his case is determined by the court.

Governor El-Rufa’i also spoke on 2023 pointing out that his successor might be a woman as he denied anointing any person as his successor.

The governor said while some people are busy thinking his successor would be a male he may decide to pick a female just as he did when he selected his deputy Hadiza Balarabe.

But he said as far as he is concerned it’s too early to start talking about the 2023 election, saying only God knows who will replace him as the governor of the state.

The governor said so far he discovered 10 persons who have already indicated interest to be governor in 2023.

