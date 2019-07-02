Why Ijaw nation should return to Egbesu worship – Prof Binebai

ADVERTISEMENT

An Associate Professor at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, Benedict Binebai, has advised the Ijaw nation to return to the worship of Egbesu to maintain strength, unity and prosperity of the country.



Binebai, who heads the Department of Theatre Arts, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, stated this in a lecture titled: “Religious Festivals and the Burden of Social Transformation: The Amaseikumor Classic of Gbaramatu Kingdom”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the lecture at the just concluded 2019 Amaseikumor Annual Festival at Oporoza, Warri South-West, Delta State, he commended ex-militant, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for keeping his part of the Federal Government amnesty deal as true disciple of Egbesu.

According to the Izon-born university don, Tompolo, in obeisance to Egbesu, “has dedicated his post amnesty years to broker peace in the Niger Delta. He has sacrificed and is still sacrificing every day of his life, denying himself comfort and spending millions of naira to stamp out piracy, kidnapping or hostage taking cases in the region for the political and economic prosperity of the Nigerian nation state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend the ex-militant general for that because it is a clear display of his bond and faith in the Amnesty deal entered into with the Federal Government.

“Only a true disciple of Egbesu can continue to do this despite the persecution he is facing”, Binebai posited, in veiled reference to the FG’s continued search for Tompolo over alleged corruption charges.

The University Don, who said the commandments of the Supreme God were largely same with the commands of Egbesu, decried the demonisation of Egbesu as lack of knowledge.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App