Why I won’t interfere in Ganduje/Sanusi feud – Buhari

We’re dialoguing – Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday explained why he would not interfere in the dispute between the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Speaking while receiving the governor and newly elected legislators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kano State, Buhari said the separation of powers between the federal government and the states notwithstanding, he had enough grounds in the constitution to ensure that the security of Nigerians is not compromised.

“I know my role as the president of Nigeria. By the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governor of Kano State has his own roles, once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the president has no constitutional right to interfere. I am here by the constitution, I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it.

“But let me tell you, the bottom line of my understanding of the constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers,” he said in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari advised the elected officials to live up to the promises they made to their constituents to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Governor Ganduje, who led the delegation, thanked the president for the federal government projects in the state.

Ganduje, who briefed Buhari on efforts of his government to make life better for Kano citizens, said the rift is a constitutional issue which would be resolved amicably.

Ganduje also led a delegation that included the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero, key stakeholders and federal lawmakers, including the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, among others.

Asked by journalist why Emir Sanusi was not part of the delegation and what it would require to end his feud with the traditional ruler, the governor said, “Let me start with the first one, we have five first class emirates in Kano State and the Emir of Bichi is from one of the emirates. I cannot come with the whole five emirs at the same time. Yes, there is the Northern Elders Committee on the misunderstanding between the Emir of Kano and Kano State government. We met with that committee and dialoguing is still on. That is all I can say.

“It is a constitutional issue and the governor and the emir, we are working within our own jurisdictions and the problem will be solved amicably and constitutionally.”

On the establishment of security outfit called ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ in the North, Ganduje said the state would build on the existing and working strong synergy between the communities and the security agencies.

“I hope you know the meaning of Shege Ka Fasa? You see, each has got its own style of administering security. Kano State being the most peaceful state in the federation, I have just explained how we managed to do that. Very soon, we are going to have community security summit, that is how the communities are going to assist security agencies. We are going to come out with a blueprint.

Ganduje said the delegation asked President Buhari to render more assistance on free and compulsory education, especially the integration of Almajiri system into modern system of education, the completion of the Greater Kano River Irrigation Scheme, and other 24 dams in Kano, as well as the provision of a federal medical center.

The governor, who said the number of out-of-school children had “drastically” reduced because of free education in the state, spoke about the plan to establish an agency to work with federal government agencies in order to control the menace of drug abuse.

