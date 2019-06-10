Why I won’t appear before ‘illegal’ APC disciplinary c’ttee — Shuaibu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, has said that he will not appear before an ‘illegal’ disciplinary committee constituted by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to probe him.

Shuaibu, in a letter dated June 7, 2019 and addressed to the Deputy National Chairman, South, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said Oshiomhole could not be a judge in his own case.

He said the chairman presided over the NWC meeting that not only passed a vote of confidence on him (Oshiomhole) but also set up the disciplinary committee to punish the member that accused him.

Shuaibu said the Oshiomhole-led NWC was looking for non-existent allegations to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“Let me state that with due respect to the National Working Committee, an important organ of my party, I will not appear before your committee as it is illegal and I am too informed to get involved in illegalities,” he said.

“If you want to punish me for saying what I still believe is true, then you have to take this matter to where you are avoiding, the National Executive Committee.

“Otunba, my honest advice to you is, since you are the closest NWC member to the chairman, in order not to drive the party into the mud, always insist on following the due process of law in whatever he wants to commit the party to. All he needs to do is to work closely with the legal adviser and not to mock his advice because if we find any failure in that instance, you cannot blame the lawyer. Niyi, you are also a lawyer, why can’t you tell the chairman whether something is right or wrong?” he asked.

