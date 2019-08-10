Why I want to occupy Kogi gov’t house – Yahaya Audu

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Yahaya Odidi Audu is a brother to late Kogi State Governor Abubakar Audu. He has picked the APC nomination form for the November 2019 governorship election. The 60-year-old United Kingdom-trained chartered accountant tells Daily Trust Saturday why he is best suited for the post.

Daily Trust: Last week, you obtained the Kogi State governorship nomination form of the APC. What prompted you to want to become governor of the state?

Prince Yahaya Audu: I want to say that Kogi State has arguably recorded the worst performance in terms of provision of infrastructure, welfare of workers and general governance in the present dispensation. In fact, the performance of the present administration is so bad that a political analyst once described it as the “youngest political disappointment in Nigeria’s political history.”

As the people prepare to go to the polls in a few months to elect someone who would steer the affairs of the state for the next four years, there is a general consensus that there should be a new person who has a history of excellence and a clear vision of how to take the state from the dungeon and set it on a pedestal of recognizable development, tapping from the enormous resources of the state to restore it to its once enviable position.

I have the capacity to govern the state and have an unwavering loyalty to the masses that definitely guarantees a people-oriented and masses-focused administration in the state. And as a result, and a response to the call of the people and an overwhelming desire to ensure justice, I picked the governorship nomination form, putting to rest the desperate search for the candidate who will fly the APC flag in the state.

It is on record that since the creation of the state, the dreams of its founding fathers have never been this shattered and hope of the citizens destroyed.

DT: What proof do you have on the claims that Kogi has never had it so bad?

Audu: Among the states in the country, Kogi has suffered great backwardness. The once thriving peaceful and treasure trove of the country currently lacks purposeful leadership and has got little to show for development in all sectors. The present administration in the state has been characterised by flagrant disregard to the rule of law and good governance; it has completely destroyed the foundations laid by our founding fathers. There are abuse of power, ill treatment and unjust attitude to our once vibrant and respected civil servants, disregard for the welfare of our aged pensioners and senior citizens. There is poor attention to education which has lowered its standard, investors are no longer coming to the state, there is exploitation of the common wealth, and there is complete indifference to the people of the state.

These probably explains why most people of the state, and even beyond, have thrown in their weight and are of the opinion that I am the most qualified and acceptable leader for the state at the time it desperately needs a visionary leader.

DT: What are you bringing to the table?

Audu: It will indeed be a privilege to share my thoughts with the citizens of Kogi State on my grand vision and mission to move our state’s socio-economic agenda forward through delivering a strong, prosperous economy and workers-friendly environment.

My plan is to build a strong state through a vibrant economy, prioritising workers’ welfare and provision of more modern infrastructure. My priority is to build a stronger, productive and diverse economy, efficient government and a dynamic business sector that will deliver more jobs, higher wages and better services for all the citizens of our state. That is why I should be voted into the Kogi State Government House in the forthcoming election.

Nobody will be robbed or shortchanged because we all will be stakeholders. The waste of resources of the state and corruption shall be fought at fronts with vigour and determination.

DT: How do you intend to take Kogi out of its present predicament?

Audu: The present challenges are enormous, but are surmountable. It has to do with being focused and having an inspiring plan. Things are not done haphazardly. Going forward, we will declare a state of emergency in the education sector by embarking on a state-wide massive school building and renovation programme, improve teaching and learning environment, especially in areas where access to quality and affordable education is non-existent.

We shall establish and enhance the meal scheme in all our public schools. Tertiary institutions will not be left out. We will reposition the state-owned university and other tertiary institutions to become centres of excellence through massive infrastructural development, corporate engagement and international collaboration. We will massively retrain, reorient and motivate existing teachers and recruit new ones, especially in the areas of science and technology, to enable our children gain quality education in all areas.

Also, the primary responsibility of any government is the welfare of its people. The workers in the state make up over 60 per cent of the population. One thing I assure you is that I will be committed to the prosperity of every worker in the state. In fact, our administration will be committed to workers’ welfare, prosperity, comfort and there will be fruitful negotiations and better communication between the government and the workforce.

Besides, we will prioritise human capital development such that the level of productivity within our labour force will rise considerably.

Also, in a just, transparent and accountable manner, my administration will make sure appointments and promotions of civil servants are done on merit.

In terms of meaningful engagement, we will set up an employment scheme that will allow our youths and the unemployed have access to adequate finance for entrepreneurial ventures.

But development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace. As such, we will boost the security apparatus and embark on the acquisition of the latest advanced security communication technology that will track and monitor the daily activities of the state.

DT: What stands you out among other aspirants?

Audu: First, let me share some thoughts as put forward by the National Chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He said it is too early to lose Kogi to the opposition because the APC just took over the state in 2015 with the effort of late Prince Abubakar Audu, the governorship candidate in the 2015 polls, who died on the verge of his victory.

According to him, the party will field a sellable candidate from the majority flank of the state; which is Kogi East, because fielding a candidate from the minority part of the state is risky for the APC.

Com. Oshiomhole also said the party is aware of Kogi East politics; which is based on zoning, particularly when it comes to governorship, and that it will respect the zoning formula to avoid division and disunity in the state.

Kogi East is made up of three axis, with Ankpa comprising Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro local government areas; Dekina comprising of Dekina and Bassa; while Idah has Idah, Igalamela, Ofu and Ibaji. Now, Dekina axis has taken the Senate seat of Kogi East, Ankpa held the governorship for nine years, with Ibrahim Idris under the PDP. In 2015, Idah axis won the governorship with Prince Audu, but unfortunately, he died and his victory was given to another person.

So, Idah axis was robbed of their seat. And based on these zoning arrangements, I am not only from the zone, but actually from the family of the late Prince Audu. Giving the ticket to me will therefore not only be allowing justice and equity to prevail, but also a way of compensating the Audu family for their contribution towards the success of the party in the state.

It is on record that during the last general elections in Kogi State, I did not only work for the success of APC, but committed huge resources to canvas for votes for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as all other elections.

Aside from this, I have remained consistently in APC since the formation of the party in 2015, and even contested the senatorial primary of the party in 2019; a feat that made me stand out among others.

