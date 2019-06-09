Why I want to become Zamfara Assembly’s next speaker – Salihu Zurmi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara state Member-elect representing Zurmi East under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Salehu Usman Zurmi, has explained why he wants to become the next Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

He said being the only lawmaker-elect with special needs, if elected speaker, he will introduce laws that will be of benefit to all citizens of the state especially people with disabilities.

The lawmaker-elect disclosed this to Daily Trust in Kaduna during an induction training for members-elect from Zamfara State Assembly.

He argued that he has the experience and academic qualifications to be the next speaker of the state assembly.

A former Deputy Director of Administration in the state’s civil service and Masters degree holder in Public Administration (MPA), he said he sees himself as a representative of all people with disabilities in the state.

“Yes if Allah’s will, I want to become the next Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly because I have all its takes to occupy the position.‎ I was a teacher for 9 years and rose to become Deputy Director of Administrations at various capacities in the civil service.

“If elected the next speaker, I will make sure we introduce a law that will give emphasis on people with special needs in the state. We will come up with a commission for people with special needs for them to be carried along.

“We will, among other things, pay attention to their health, education as well as empower them. As you can see, I’m the only lawmaker elected with special needs and that makes me happy because I will make sure I give people with special needs a good representation as well as my constituency and state in general,” he said.

