Why I want to be Kogi governor – Ameh

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Dr. Joseph Ameh said he would block all financial leakages in the state if elected governor.

Dr. Ameh, a security expert, who obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, said his decision to vie for the plum seat was informed by his desire to bring prosperity and good governance to the state.

“We have problem of wastages of resources in Kogi. We will block these leakages when we get into power. There is no structure in Kogi state to make people happy.

“Salary is not what a governor should be praised for. It is compulsory. A man that works for you must be paid. If a man should not be paid, he should not work for you. If governor himself should take salary, it means all should take because governor is not the only one that has mouth to eat,” he said.

He lamented the state of affairs in the state under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) led administration, saying the health and education sectors had virtually collapsed.

“Kogi state is known for negativities. Now, we are champions of negative things. We are not champions of positive things. That is one minus that is holding the present government hostage,” he added.

On federal government’s plan to establish settlements popularly called Ruga for nomadic herdsmen, he said,” nowhere in the world is land allocated free of charge.”

He urged government to be sincere in its approach to finding solutions to the perennial farmers/herders clashes.

