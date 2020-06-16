Why I visited TB Joshua— Man Utd youngster, Angel Gomes

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United youngster, Angel Gomes has explained why he visited Pastor TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in 2016.

The attacking midfielder made the headlines on Monday after his 2016 video at SCOAN went viral on Twitter.

The then 16-year old was seen in the 48 seconds clip explaining that he had come to the church to receive healing over his persistent injuries.

“My name’s Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m 16, I play for Manchester United football club and I’ve been struggling really with injuries,” he said on the video.

“I was having injuries around my hip and groin”

While reacting to the buzz that trailed the viral video, Gomes took to Twitter to give reasons for his visit to the church.

“Regarding the video that has come out from 2016. I am from a Christian family, at the time my mum was a fan of the pastor, and she really wanted me to go,” he tweeted this morning.

“I was going through some issues. From the outside looking in it looks crazy, but I was just practising my faith”

I didn’t really need to explain myself but a lot of people was asking me what the video was about. I was young at the time and if my parents thought something was best for Me I would do it. There are far more important issues out there in the world we can tackle. — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) June 16, 2020



The 19-year old has about two weeks for his current contract with United to fizzle out but the club is said to had offered a new contract with a promise of an increase in his weekly wage to £25,000 a week from the initial £17,000 a week.

Chelsea and Borrusia Dortmund are also believed to be interested in the youngster if his United fails to renew his contract.

Gomes made his first-team debut on 21 May 2017, replacing Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute of a 2–0 home victory over Crystal Palace.

At 16 years, 263 days old, he became the youngest player to represent Manchester United since Duncan Edwards in 1953, as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

