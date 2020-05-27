Why I used cleric for herbal medicine – herbalist

ADVERTISEMENT

A 48-year-old herbalist, Isiaka Ogunkoya, who the Ogun State Police Command arrested for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of a self-acclaimed pastor, Kalejaiye Ezekiel, has confessed using the pastor’s vital organs to prepare herbs for his client.

Ogunkoya told the police, “I was in dire need of human parts for a particular concoction, so when the pastor, Ezekiel, came to me for power so his church could grow, I saw it as an opportunity to use him,” he said.

The herbalist narrated how he did the killing. “I am a native doctor and I have helped so many people, including pastors who wanted their congregations to grow. But this particular incident happened because I personally needed human parts for a particular concoction that I wanted to prepare for one of my clients in Isoyin. When the pastor came, saying he wanted power so that his congregation could grow, I saw it as an opportunity to kill him and use the needed parts for the concoction. I gave him some solution to drink and he fell deeply asleep and that afforded me the time to slaughter him and cut out the parts I needed for my concoction. I know I have done wrong, but I want forgiveness because if you go around and ask about me, people will tell you that I am a good person. This one just happened the way it did,” he said.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the native doctor, who he disclosed was arrested by men on routine stop-and-search duty along Isoyin road, would be seriously profiled with a view to knowing how many people he might have killed in the same manner.

Oyeyemi said Ogunkoya would be charged to court with murder after investigation.

