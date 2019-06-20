‘Why I stole three-day-old baby in Jos hospital’

ADVERTISEMENT

Leritshimwa Dungjil Diyal, a 32-year-old woman who was alleged to have stolen a three-day-old baby at Jos Hospital explained that she committed the offence because she was desperately looking for a child after she has been married for the past seven years without a child.

It would be recalled that Mrs Diyal who is a student of College of Health Technology Zawan in Jos South Local government area of Plateau state was alleged to have stolen a three day old child at Plateau State Specialist Hospital – where she did her three month attachment.

Speaking with journalist after she was paraded by the Plateau state Police Command in Jos on Thursday, the suspect said, “I was looking for a child for the last seven years that I have been married.”

Mrs Diyal said the temptation of getting a child that would call her a mother made her to steal the child, “I just needed a child to call me mother. I went to orphanages to get a child for adoption but I couldn’t get any.”

“I regretted my action; I wished I am dead right now because I am ashamed of what I did,” she said.

While narrating how the suspect was apprehended, the Commissioner of Police Plateau state Command, Isaac Akinmoyede said his men swung into action after they have gotten a report on 31st May, 2019 at about 20:30hrs from one Nanpan Gumut ‘m’ of Boys Brigade Quarters Jos, a security officer with Plateau State Specialist Hospital Jos.

The Police Boss said the case would be charged to court after investigation.

