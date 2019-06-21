Why I started a gift store, says Baze varsity graduate, Hafsah

ADVERTISEMENT

Hafsah Umar is a 23-year-old graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from Baze University, Abuja. The CEO of 5Eleven Gifting shares her story in this interview.

What’s the story behind your business?

Gifting has always been a part of me. I love gift giving, I love receiving and I love giving out gifts. I started 5Eleven Gifting late last year. A friend of mine was getting married and I was privileged to play around with ideas for her souvenirs. Low-key from just family members to close friends, I gave out occasional gifts until few months ago when I introduced it to the public. Best decision ever!

How is a typical work day for you?

A day filled an average of 10 gift boxes to work on. I have key responsibility for maintaining several core products, down to the very last detail. So usually the first part of my day is taken to make sure these products are running correctly and applying any necessary fixes.

What are the challenges your start-up firm faces?

Everyone goes through challenges, I overlook them a lot of the time. Overcoming challenges is one of the ways to find out how truly passionate and interested you are in your idea. You have to learn to focus on the bigger picture.

What projects are you working on at the gifting enterprise?

I am working on producing souvenir boxes for this really gorgeous bride for her bridesmaids and also daily gift-boxes.

How did you source for funds to start the business?

I started 5Eleven Gifting with my monthly allowance but I am happy to say it’s been a successful journey and 5Eleven Gifting funds itself now. Aside buying of items for every client, I use funds for research in other to perfect and serve my clients better.

What are your plans for expansion?

I plan to have the biggest walk-in gift store in years to come, where you can just walk in, pickup your items, create your box and leave with it. When you have trouble picking up items like most people have, you can consult me or any of my staff to help you create a gift-box in less than an hour.

Do you see any prospect for youth in this venture?

Yes, I believe so. Gifting requires an innovative approach and innovation is one of the places that young people have an edge.

What then is your advice to unemployed youth?

I will say to them that where they are now doesn’t matter. Too many youths get caught up in their lack of money, expertise, resources, connections, etc. They focus solely on where they currently are instead of what they can become. One of the best lessons I learned was that I had to let go in order to grow.

