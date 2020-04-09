Why I registered with Kano censorship board — Adam A. Zango

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam A. Zango has finally registered with Kano state Censorship Board, thus bringing to an end a protracted dispute between himself and the Ismaila Na’abba Afakallah-led censorship board following his earlier exit from the Kano based movie industry- Kannywood.

It could be recalled that Kano state censorship board had earlier in January threatened to arrest Zango over alleged plan to host his fans during the premiere of Rahama Sadau’s film’s MATI A ZAZZAU at film house, Ado Bayero Mall in Kano.

Speaking on a BBC Hausa programme on Tuesday, Zango said he decided to register with the board to bring an end to the longstanding scuffle so as to be able to practice his career in Kano devoid of any harassment or intimidation.

He however reiterated his stance at being an independent film producer, stressing that his registration with Kano censorship board was not a move for him to return to the Kannywood industry.

According to him, “I decided to register with the board for two main reasons: one, most of my producers are based in Kano and secondly, most of my fans and other close allies in Kano have suffered segregation. They had been sidelined by various producers simply because they identify with me, as a result no one assign them roles in movies even after they had registered.”

Asked if Zango’s eventual registration has any effect on the Hausa movie industry in Kano, the Chairman, Hausa Guild of Artistes, Kano state chapter, Malam Alhassan Kwalle said “I cannot comment on that because up till now I have not seen evidences of the said registration as a stakeholder.

He said being the chairman of the guild, he is expected to endorse a particular section on the registration form for whoever comes for registration with the government “but up till now, I haven’t seen the form and Zango didn’t call to communicate when he is going to bring the form for endorsement of the guild.”

READ: Ali Nuhu sues Zango for alleged defamation, assassination of character

Adam A. Zango is one of the versatile actors in Hausa movie industry but decided to quit Kannywood last year following a series of disagreement with some of his colleagues.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App