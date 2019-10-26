Why I protested against sex for grades – ex-ABU student

ADVERTISEMENT

A former student of Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, has protested against her ex-lecturer who demanded sex for marks leading to his suspension and further investigation at Kaduna State University (KASU) where now lectures.

The former student of Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria, Salamatu Bello, who claimed she was sexually abused by a former lecturer of the university, A.B Umar, now a staff of Kaduna State University (KASU), has explained why she openly protested against the menace.

According to her, sex for grades have been going on for long in academic institutions in Nigeria but victims always remain silent for fear of stigmatisation.

Daily Trust on Saturday reporter who came across the victim holding placard in her continuation with a one-person protest against sexual harassment in universities along Bida Road in Kaduna, alleged that her life was been threatened by unknown persons.

Salamatu said there is the need for the school management board to always check immorality among their staff in their respective institutions.

She also said that in the north there is the culture of covering up sensitive issues like sexual harassment against female students, saying people needed to come out and speak about it.

Salamatu now a Master degree holder said the whole incident between her and Mr. Umar happened when she was a diploma student at ABU in 2010.

“We have this going on in our academic institutions for long and we will be covering it from our people which is the Arewa silent culture which we have been practising. What we have realised today, our children’s children are going to pay for it. Because left for me, there are going to be a hundred more after me but the hundred after me could be my children’s children and I may not be there for them. I can’t sit down and do nothing to normalise these immoral activities in our academic institutions,” she noted. On why she decided to protest against the lecturer, she said “It’s something that had happened in a very long time but people think I’m being vindictive. I’m not vindictive because ABU to KASU is just 70 kilometres if you are doing something there and you left and come here and you keep doing it somebody has to stop you. Somebody just has to stop you,” she said.

On the reason for the delay in speaking up about her grievance years after the incident, Salamatu pointed out it was because we always have this notion that when you come out and speak nobody will want to marry you and also the stigma is not right.

Talking about her relationship with A. B Umar, Salamatu said “He was formerly my lecturer in ABU. I was a diploma student then that was in 2010. That was where the whole thing happened and there are some things that I can’t talk about them here.

Asked who was threatening her as claimed. She said “I just got some random calls and I have put off some of my phones and all that. I just want to continue with my protest, thank you.”

Asked if some female students were responsible for sex for grades in their quest for marks, Salamatu said ”It’s wrong for a lecturer to have a sexual relationship with their students even if the girls approached them. Why can’t he said ‘no I can’t do this.’ This is wrong, it’s wrong, you can’t have a sexual relationship with your students. It’s wrong.

“Even if she brings her body to you on the table or you go after her, whatever way it goes, it’s wrong. Don’t we have a school management board that a lecturer can report to that a female student is offering him sex for grades? We have been talking about molestation on the women alone, why can’t the lecturers report to the management that a girl is trying to offer him sex for grades?”

On whether she feared for her life as she protested in public, the young lady simply replied: “fear is no longer an option.”

It could be recalled that the lady protested against the lecturer who she claimed sexually abused her at ABU.

Her protest led to the suspension of Umar by KASU management and a committee was also set up to investigate the allegations.

Also, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El’rufai ordered for full investigation against the KASU lecturer. The Governor said the investigation and prosecution would be carried out by the Attorney General of the state.

Governor El’rufai who tweeted the update, said the suspension of the staff by the university was the first step of its investigations.

