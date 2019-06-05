Why I must secure FCT despite voting for PDP — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday has said he will do all possible to secure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar polled 259,995 votes to defeat President Buhari who scored 152,224 votes at the February presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking when FCT residents including National Assembly members, religious leaders, civil servants and security chiefs, paid him a Sallah homage at the State House, Abuja, he said the FCT residents know that they are a necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.

The residents were led by the permanent secretary of the FCT, Christian Ohaa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laughing, the president “I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So, I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement, they put him very far away from me.

“I have all the results of all constituencies. I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President. I think they know that they are a necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

Buhari, while commending Osinbajo and other leaders for their exemplary conduct, urged them not to break down.

“I want to appreciate the number two man of the country because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency.

“I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and the government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated,” he said.

Speaking, Vice President Osinbajo congratulated President Buhari for a successful fast. He said that God Almighty has been extremely good to the president and the government.

“I recall about two years ago when I had to host this particular event because you were away on medical leave at the time.

Osinbajo said: “I want to commend all our leaders who are here for making this tradition, that we will come together – Christians, Muslims, and people of a different faith to demonstrate that this country is a united country. And that those who will want to stoke up ambers of division we will not allow them to do so.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, said the delegation came to congratulate President Buhari for successful completion of the Ramadan fast and second-term inauguration.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App