Why I may not show up at Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration – Ambode

The outgoing governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has explained reasons he may not be showing up at the official swearing-in ceremony of his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat which is about to take off at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna issued through the Governor’s allied group, Itesiwaju Eko Foundation, said the need for Sanwo-Olu to be ”allowed to be the star of his inauguration” informed his decision.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new Governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr. Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence,” the statement reads in part.

Mr. Ambode said he has had a quality private moment with his successor and he is confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government will succeed in the excellent tradition of progressive governance which Lagos state is known for.

