Why I launched annual prayers for Nigerian leaders – Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, says he launched leadership prayers for the nation as part of his spiritual contribution to having a divine direction of policy formulations and implementations for elected and appointed government officials.

Oluwo, in a statement on Wednesday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, announced that he would on Thursday hold a special prayer session for Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola at his palace.

The first-class traditional ruler charged citizens to “show a seed of prayer for leaders for positive directions to benefit the general public.”

He stated: “I’ve chosen to support any government in power with my physical, spiritual and intellectual endowments….I’ve launched my annual leadership prayers as one of my self imposed national assignments.

“As a new governor, Oyetola deserves supplication for a successful tenure in office to build on the achievements of his predecessor. I will lead a state prayer for him. This is not about any party, it is about government.

“I hereby call on various religious leaders, stakeholders and general public to remember the nation’s leaders at large in prayer because prayer for leaders is prayer for the nation.”

