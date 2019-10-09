Why I killed Naval Commandant – Suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

Benard Simon, the prime suspect in the killing of the Commandant of Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Commander Oluyemisi Ogundana, has revealed how he killed the senior Naval Officer.

Simon, who was among the 50 suspects paraded by Kaduna state Police Commissioner, Ali Aji Janga on Wednesday said, he killed Commander Ogundana alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police commissioner, while parading the suspected killer said, the accused raped the Naval Officer to death but the suspect denied raping Commander Ogundana.

He confessed that, contrary to claims that, himself and one other person killed the Naval Officer, he said he did it alone when he sneaked into her house at the Jaji Military Cantonment and hit her on the head with iron rod.

He said, “I killed Commander Ogundana alone. I sneaked into her house in the evening and hit her on the head with iron rod.

“I killed her because she was cheating us in the school. I am a teacher in the school and she was cheating us as staff under her. I killed her to set the staff of the school free from her cheats.

“There are some financial benefits she deprived us of. She denied me in particular of over N100,000. That is why I killed her to set myself and other staff free from her,” he said.

He also admitted throwing Commander Ogundana’s mutilated body into a shallow well, adding that he regrets his action.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App