Why I killed naval commandant — Suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime suspect in the killing of the Commandant of Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Commander Oluyemisi Ogundana, Benard Simon has revealed how he killed the senior Naval Officer.

Simon who was among the 50 suspects paraded by Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Ali Aji Janga yesterday said, he killed Commander Ogundana alone. The commissioner while parading the suspected killer said, he raped the Naval Officer to death but the suspect denied raping Commander Ogundana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He confessed that contrary to claims that he and one other killed the naval officer, he did it alone when he sneaked into her house at the Jaji Military Cantonment and hit her on the head with iron rod.

He said, “I killed Commander Ogundana alone. I sneaked into her house in the evening and hit her on the head with iron rod.

“I killed her because she was cheating us in the school. I am a teacher in the school and she was cheating us as staff under her. I killed her to set the whole staff of the school free from her cheats.

“There are some financial benefits she deprived us of. She denied me in particular of over N100,000. That is why I killed her to set myself and other staff free from her.”

He also admitted throwing Ogundana’s mutilated body into the a shallow well, but says he regrets his action.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App