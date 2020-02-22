Why I joined Otukpo LG council race – Female aspirant

ADVERTISEMENT

A female aspirant in the forthcoming local government councils election in Benue State, Evangelist Enuwa Efada Soo, on Saturday disclosed that she joined the race to ameliorate the long sufferings of her people.

Soo, who runs an orphanage home in Otukpo and caregiver of late rape victim, ‘Ochanya’ also said she desired to impact rural lives positively if elected chairman of Otukpo LGC in the election expected to hold before the end of March.

“All I’m doing is about service. I’m contesting for Otukpo council chairman under All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and my motivation stemmed from the wrong impression people give about politics. A politician must first have the service to the people at heart.

“I have lived among my people all my life, schooled among them, got born again among them, understand their pains. I have seen so many things wrong with the kind of politics they play in my area. We have bad road, no water, education is somehow backward with failed infrastructure and the impact of whomever is on the seat is not felt,” she said.

The APGA chairmanship candidate stressed that, though she does not have the financial muscle to compete with her male counterparts in other political platforms, she is optimistic of winning the election because of the electorate.

Soo added: “I have all it takes to deliver. We will bring the reality on the table when the time is right. I don’t have anyone (godfather) bringing me. It’s my own dream and burden to help my people.

“I have lived with my people and there’s a level of acceptance that will give me an edge. Because our governor is god fearing. I know he will allow a free and fair election. we want to see change and so, I would encourage everyone to come out and cast their votes for their preferred candidates.”

