Why I joined cultism, by 14-year-old student

A 14-year-old Junior Secondary School student, Christopher Anthony, has said he joined a cult group to fight some of his enemies.

He also said he joined the cult group for self-defence against bullies in school.

The young suspect said he is a resident of One-Man Village in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He admitted to the crime when he was paraded by the police in Lafia, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, called on “parents and guardians to fulfill their parental duty by training the youngsters to be disciplined and monitor activities of their children and wards, particularly those in secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.”

He warned cultists and other criminals that the command would not relent in enhancing and ensuring that the state is free of cultism and crimes.

The command recently paraded 32 suspected cultists who were mostly young secondary school students in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

