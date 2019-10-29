Why I ingested 60 wraps of cocaine – widow

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) have arrested no fewer than 24 drug suspects in the third quarter of 2019.

Among the suspects were a 54-year-old woman, Sulaimon Kudirat Aduni and Adindu Obinna Hycinth, 45, who excreted 121 wraps of hard drugs.

The woman, who said she is a widow, has so far excreted 28 wraps out of 60 she was suspected to have swallowed while the other suspect excreted 93 wraps. This happened barely two months after a 55-year-old man was arrested for swallowing 80 wraps of Methamphetamine.

Aduni had attempted to traffic the cocaine to London, United Kingdom, aboard Virgin Atlantic Airways before she was apprehended at the airport last Friday.

Aduni said she was promised N1m to traffic the drug to London, saying she took the offer because of her financial difficulty.

She said she used to sell cloths at Lagos Island but her business recently crumbled and she needed money to bounce back.

According to her, one of her friends in London, named Bunmi, had contacted her through one Mukaila, who visited her house in Abeokuta, Ogun State to swallow the drugs.

She claimed to have swallowed 60 wraps of cocaine at her residence, while she had so far excreted 28 wraps of the drugs.

She said: “I am very sad about what has happened to me. I don’t know how to locate Mukaila. Bunmi is my childhood friend and she’s based in London.”

The NDLEA MMIA commander, Mr. Garba Ahmadu said that the suspect was arrested at the screening point of the airport during outward clearance of passengers.

He explained that after a brief interview and profiling, the suspect was referred for a body scan and the result proved positive for ingestion of suspected hard drug, adding that she was immediately placed on excretion observation at the NDLEA office.

The other suspect, who hailed from Anambra State, was arrested at the screening point 11 of MMIA, aboard Lufthansa Airlines to Frankfurt.

Obinna, in his confessional statement, said that he was arrested by NDLEA as a result of his involvement in heroin trafficking.

He claimed that he was lured into drug trafficking by one Chucks whom he met through one of his friends.

He said he was into spare parts business in Anambra but was defrauded of N6m, adding that he was promised 3000 euros to swallow the drugs.

