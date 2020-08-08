Why I have my eyes on NETFLIX – Sheshe

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha Ahmad, popularly known in Kannywood as Alhaji Sheshe, is the CEO of Sheshe Movies and J.S Inuwa investment.

He has produced more than 15 movies including ‘Ta Faru Ta Kare’, ‘Matata Ce Sheda’, ‘Kazamin Shiri’, ‘Taqaddama’, ‘Sarauniya’, ‘Rumana’, ‘Danbala’, and ‘Hikima’. In this interview, he talks about why he has his eyes on NETFLIX, being a producer in the industry, and more. Excerpts:

Weekend Magazine: How did you get into the movie making business?

Alhaji Sheshe: I have been interested in the industry from childhood. There were times when I visited movie locations during break time while I was in secondary school. It was in 2010 that I was first featured in a movie as a child. Later, I figured that as a business-oriented individual, there are a lot of opportunities in film making and since I have the passion, I ventured into it. To God be the glory, I have successfully produced more than 15 Hausa movies, most of which are hits.

WM: What are you currently working on?

Sheshe: I’m currently working on a movie that we hope will break the jinx and become the first Hausa movie that will be enlisted in the NETFLIX movie schedule. We have prepared for it and have spent millions of naira in its production. It’s a story on social vices and its negative effect on the society in general, and as such we have decided to give it all that it takes to attain the international standard that will make it acceptable.

WM: Did you face any form of resistance from your family when you decided to venture into film making?

Sheshe: Not at all. What people need to understand is that in everything one does, there is the good, the bad and the ugly side of it. Looking at the bad side of it doesn’t mean it is totally bad and the other way round. To be successful in our lives we need to respect our religious and traditional provisions. I have a duty to protect my family name and my religion as well as my tradition and these are what gives me guidance in what I do as a producer.

WM: Why do you wish to make a movie that would draw the attention of NETFLIX?

Sheshe: The world is dynamic and things have changed dramatically. For us to keep afloat in the business, we need to adopt innovations. As a producer, I have taken the new trend as a challenge for Kannywood. It is up to us to keep up with the trend or fade out of business.

It is no longer an insinuation that the traditional movie making process is becoming obsolete and fans are shifting away from it. There is also the issue of piracy. That was why we decided to get the international standard guidelines, study it and begin an attempt to key-in and make the needed difference. We are, however, optimistic that our new movie will meet that international standard and bring fortune to the industry.

WM: Do you think the industry is willing to accept the new trend?

Sheshe: Yes, it is. Going by what is happening, you will find out that there is a remarkable change in its operational pattern as many are now into TV series productions instead of the traditional movie production that entails CD production as well as cinema engagements. If the general public accepts the new trend then that will gradually become every producer’s direction in the industry.

WM: Do you think TV shows is the answer?

Sheshe: Actually, I don’t think so. I believe there is a need for the industry to look inward and come up with ways of improving production in terms of quality of our stories, equipment as well as use of professional crew. To me, this will not in any way affect the new trend. It will be an added advantage as all categories of producers will be able to operate on a fair playing ground that can accommodate what they have to offer to the public.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App