Why I had to expand my govt – Gov Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has explained the reason he had to appoint over 8000 persons into his government as special advisers and personal assistants during his first term.

Speaking at the pre-inaugural event in Calabar, Ayade maintained that he had to ensure that every household in all parts of the state did not go to sleep every night on an empty stomach.

“I committed myself by expanding government to ensure that at least a member of each family was represented in my government to earn salary. I kept faith despite the daunting challenges. It was not by my might nor my power but God saw me through, which is why we have come to return all glory to God Almighty. We are also here to thank the him in anticipation that he will see me through in the next four years.”

He further pledged that his “commitment to the people of Cross River will be stronger as we begin the second journey of transforming the state from a third-class world to the first class through aggressive industrialization drive.”

Ayade reiterated his commitment to banish poverty in the state and pledged unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people,

He vowed to work harder in his second term in office in his bid to ensure total transformation of the socio-economic landscape of the state.

