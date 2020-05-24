Why I enjoy painting human skin – Afomachukwu

ADVERTISEMENT

Anonyuo Sandra Afomachukwu is an artist who transitioned from drawing on paper to the human face and body. The University of Lagos graduate who studied Human Resource Management, here talks about her early beginnings, what makes her art unique, and more. Excerpts:

What inspired your kind of art?

AI used to draw on paper before I decided to become a make-up artist. While doing that, I gained admission into the university. In my final year, in order to stand out, I drew on my face in a contest among student. That drew a lot of attention and motivated me to explore various designs on my face. This was how I merged my makeup skill with body painting.

What usually inspires you?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

My mind, what I see around me, and other people’s work usually inspires me. For instance, if I am inspired my someone else’s work, I ask myself how I can make mine have a deeper meaning. I always consider my audience when doing this, even though people respond to art in different ways.

How long does it take you to paint a face or body?

It takes me three to seven hours to create a piece, but duration generally depends on how intense a concept is or the intricacies surrounding a piece.

The fact that I can create different designs on the human body makes my art interesting. The skin is the surface of my art and my titles are mind blowing. Beyond the painting, sometimes it could be about the title. When a masterpiece is created, it can be photographed with a high-resolution camera and different light effects. Then it is printed on a card or paper and framed to be hanged on the wall.

What materials do you use and why?

I make use of body paints, my makeup foundation and other abstract materials. My choice for these materials is because they work better for the skin. My materials are imported and really expensive because they are exclusively made for the skin. My art helps me express what I am unable to voice out.

What challenges have you encountered and how did you pull through?

There are days I have great ideas but later doubt if the work is good enough after finishing it. Such days are usually not my good days at all. What I do at such times is not to put it out in the public space. Secondly, I retreat but never lose sight of why I started.

After a while, I go through the works of people who inspire me, and that way my momentum builds up again and I get back into action. I would advise that artists should not look for people to encourage them, but should instead encourage themselves. Empty yourself and always want to learn more; be an Oliver Twist.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App