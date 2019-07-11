Why I crowned my wife–Oluwo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Thursday explained that he crowned his wife in accordance with the practice of the progenitor of the Yoruba race, Oduduwa.

In a statement, the first-class traditional ruler said his action was not an abomination since Oduduwa also crowned his wife, Olokun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did Oduduwa commit an abomination by crowning his queen? I crowned my wife in respect of what Oduduwa did to Olokun, his wife. The only exception was that oloris (queens) never put up the most sacred crown. No king dares such. Before you accuse Oluwo, did Oduduwa equally desecrate his stool by crowning his wife”, he queried.

Oluwo said he was trying to resuscitate neglected Yoruba culture and traditions. He stated: “Most times, some try to kill educative and evidential practices because they don’t like the originator. If you don’t like Oluwo, do you hate Oduduwa?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oduduwa was the first symbol of authority in Yoruba land. He crowned Olokun as evidential in the picture. Just like his husband, Olokun was responsible and carried the paraphernalia of monarchy with his husband. Hence, the royal materials were extended to her. It is shown on NTA as logo. Don’t kill the truth because of who is saying it”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App