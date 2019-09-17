‘Why I chose to be an entrepreneur

ADVERTISEMENT

Faluwoye Odunayo Benjamin studied Civil Engineering at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) but ventured into fashion designing to follow his passion.

What inspired you to go into fashion designing?

Growing up, my dad always stressed the importance of quality outfits; that shaped my decision. Also, when shopping for outfits, I look out for quality and creativity and these birthed my passion. I love to look good.

At what point did you acquire this skill?

My journey into fashion started through an entrepreneurship course we did in my year three at the university. I have continued to learn from various people along the way. Getting fully into fashion came when I lost my parents in 400 level. I knew I needed a way to fend for myself, so I decided to go back and learn properly and I started Dream Myles Luxury Brand Limited.

How did you get funds to start?

From deliberate savings and support from friends and family. I bought my first sewing machine from my share of a contribution given to us by the church organisation my parents were part of. I also saved hard during my youth service year to get some important machines.

How many jobs have you created so far?

So far we have been able to create five jobs for people who I believe will sky-rocket with little of grant or investments.

How has technology enhanced your business idea?

Technology has helped in many ways. With the advent of industrial machines, production has become faster, embroideries neater, and this has helped improve the overall quality of the Job. Also, through the internet, it has become easier to reach a global market which before now wasn’t possible. Anybody with a mobile phone can check out our products on Instagram, – select designs of choice, and they are delivered in few days.

What is the secret of a successful business?

With my few years of experience I have realised a brilliant team is paramount as no individual can achieve anything great alone. Thanks to our team members working to shape the dream into what it needs to be.

What advice do you have for other entrepreneurs?

My advice to other entrepreneurs is that we should create a welcoming environment for young entrepreneurs so that together we can continue to push further.

What key things have you learned doing business?

I’ve learnt that you have to make sacrifices to get things done. Like I always say, being a CEO isn’t that you have many people to work for you, rather, you have people to take care of whose happiness matters. Secondly, you must find new ways of doing things; constantly improve both yourself and the business and constantly invest in the business.

How can we support and improve innovations in Nigeria?

Nigerians are innovative and imaginative. We really need to support and patronise made-in-Nigeria goods and services. With much patronage, there will be demand, and with demand, there will be competition which will bring about more innovations.

Also, government should implement policies to support start-ups in the country. Possible investments could be made in businesses and certain levies should be collected from recipients of grants or investments to be able to maintain the system and render support to other start-ups.

Where do you see your business in the next five years?

Our dream is to create an African inspired brand that provides quality fashion pieces for people at home and in the diaspora. I believe in five years, Dream Mylès will be one of the leading exportable brands from Nigeria.

