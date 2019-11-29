Why I can’t fight Jeremiah Useni – Gov Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has explained the reasons why he can’t fight with the PDP governorship candidate, retired Lt. General Jeremiah Useni despite the insistence to challenge his victory.

Lalong fielded questions from journalists in Abuja Friday after the Court of Appeal, Jos division reaffirmed the judgement of the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that endorsed his victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, who said the daughter of the PDP candidate was his classmate, stated that it was unfortunate a personality he regarded as father was taking such position.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

When asked about what he would be telling his challenger fondly called “Jerry Boy”, the APC governorship candidate and the winner of the election said, “I will say it again here, his daughter was my classmate. I have told him several times. His first daughter was my classmate. So, at this stage, I would have been expecting his daughter to contest for governor and not him. His daughter was my classmate, we went to school together.

“And so why should we be fighting? Fighting him is like fighting a father, it’s unfortunate. But for me, I say my focus is Plateau State. We have done that in the first election, he was defeated. He said “no, they will go back for a re-run”, I said “let’s go back for rerun”. We went back for rerun, I defeated him. He said “no, he was going for the tribunal”. We went to the first tribunal, he said he is a general, he doesn’t fight and retire. He will go to the Supreme Court. That I think is to make me lose focus but I have not lost any focus in Plateau State.

“As he is moving, I am becoming more determined because just before the judgment, I think he will say go to Plateau State. See what is happening, the governor of Edo was telling me today that he left Plateau last year. But when he went to Plateau a week ago, it was a different Plateau and I told him after Christmas if you come, you will see a different Plateau.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App