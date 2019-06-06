Why I backed out of Senate Presidency race – Goje

ADVERTISEMENT

A key contender for the Senate Presidency, Senator Danjuma Goje, has explained why he backed out of the race after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced his withdrawal from the race after meeting with Buhari together with Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, the preferred candidate of the APC.

At the end of the meeting that lasted for an hour, Goje said he backed out of the race out of respect for the president.

He said even though his chances to clinch the seat are bright, he has no option than to withdraw following the president’s intervention.

The meeting was brokered by the Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Also in attendance were the presidential adviser on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang and Senator-elect for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Uba Sani.

The ninth assembly is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

