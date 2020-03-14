Sanusi: Why I am not challenging my dethronement (+video)

ADVERTISEMENT

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has disclosed why he will not challenge his dethronement in Court.

Sanusi was removed by the Kano State government after accusing him of insubordination and was immediately banished to Nasarawa State.

In an amateur video shared by Ibrahim Adam, the personal assistant of Abba Yusuff, the Kano governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019 election, Sanusi said he will not go to court to challenge his dethronement because he had moved on.

“I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on,” he said. “I don’t want to go back.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court.

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

Sanusi said he is not depressed following all what happened to him within the week.

“There is no reason to be sad or be depressed. “I know it’s difficult but for me, it’s never an issue,” he said.

‘No comment’

Sanusi had declined to speak with journalists when approached to comment on his travails immediately he landed in Lagos late last night.

As he came out from one of the private hangars at the MMIA to board a waiting black Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), reporters asked him to express his feelings after days in detention.

But he only smiled at the press and said: “No comment” as he was ushered into the waiting SUV with Lagos number plate, APP 674 FU.

Dethronement of Sanusi

Sanusi was dethroned and banished last Monday by the Kano State government for insubordination.

He was first taken to Loko, a coastal town in Nasarawa Local Government Area located about 230 km from Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Hours later, after intervention of some prominent Nigerians, he was moved to Awe town, 84 kilometres from Lafia.

He had been in Awe, Nasarawa State since last Tuesday.

Court’s intervention

His lawyers contested his banishment in Court and a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his release from detention in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the interim order granting the ex parte application by Sanusi before fixing March 26 for hearing of the suit.

Justice Chikere also ordered service of the copies of the court order on the respondents in the matter which include the IGP, DG DSS Yusuf Bichi, Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Mukthar and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The ex parte application to enforce the fundamental rights of the applicant and the originating motion was on Thursday, March 12 filed by lawyers to Sanusi, Lateef Fagbemi, Professor Konyisola Ajayi and Abubakar Mahmoud, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App