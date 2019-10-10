Why Home-based Eagles failed at WAFU Cup – Boboye

ADVERTISEMENT

Boboye is unimpressed by the team’s performances at the 2019 West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations and admitted it was a failure.

The Super Eagles did not win a game in Senegal before they were knocked out of the biennial competition after defeats to Togo and Cape Verde.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early exit came as a disappointment for Nigeria who were finalists in the 2017 edition in Ghana.

Boboye described the country’s outing in Thies as awful and he cited various reasons for the underwhelming display.

“It was awful because we came here with the thinking of getting something in this tournament but it didn’t work out the way we planned,” Boboye told Goal.

“I think it is a learning process for us to go back and re-strategise in many aspects of the department that we failed. For me, as far as I am concerned, I think we failed in this tournament.

“The reason we find ourselves in this position was because we did not take our chances in front of goal because we missed so many chances and we conceded some stupid goals that we are not supposed to, which cost us dearly.

“The first thing is most of the players are making their first appearance in a big tournament like this. It is a different thing being in a club and being in the national team.

“You cannot bring the club attitude to the national team. The tournament is once you are out, you are out. It is unlike the league where you can still play the same opponent again. I think we did not take our chances and we were wasteful in front of goal.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App