Why hepatitis kills more than HIV

In 2014, the Global Burden of Disease report first raised concern about a growing trend that was yet understood: deaths from viral hepatitis infections far outstripped deaths from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

Little has changed.

This year, 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C; 900,000 people die every year from hepatitis B infection around the world, according to the World Health Organisation.

One in 10 people with hepatitis B—plus another one in five of people living with hepatitis C—does not know their hepatitis status.

And only 42 in 100 children have access to a hepatitis B vaccine at birth.

This year, on World Hepatitis Day, the driving theme is to “find the missing millions” who have hepatitis and don’t know it.

The higher mortality from viral hepatitis, compared with HIV/AIDS, is sharpest in Europe.

In 2010, there were more than 10 times as many deaths due to viral hepatitis compared with HIV.

Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) are estimated to have caused nearly 90,000 deaths that year in the EU (HCV nearly 57,000 deaths, HBV nearly 31,000 deaths), while there were just over 8,000 deaths from HIV/AIDS.

Asia bears the brunt of the burden with over one million viral hepatitis-related deaths each year and 70 per cent of the global death toll.

In Asia, viral hepatitis is three times more deadly than HIV and nine times more so than malaria.

The deaths are attributable to late presentation.

The World Hepatitis Alliance blames the numbers of a historic lack of political priorisation by governments and leaders coupled with an absent global funding mechanism.

Essentially, hepatitis has been left in the dust as the world rushed headlong over years toward HIV.

It leaves viral hepatitis among top 10 leading global killers—right beside heart disease, road accidents and Alzheimer’s.

Any shift to change requires global action—and one of them is scaling up testing and diagnosis.

Globally, only 5% of people living with viral hepatitis are aware of their condition, greatly increasing the chance of infecting others and missing the opportunity to access life-saving treatment, according to the World Hepatitis Alliance.

Because viral hepatitis has few noticeable symptoms, many people are either misdiagnosed or do not come forward for testing.

Reducing hepatitis related deaths by 65% by 2030 is a key component of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Hepatitis Strategy.

The Strategy, which was adopted by 194 governments, sets out a list of key targets, which, if achieved will eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030.

