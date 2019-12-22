Why gridlock persists on Lagos-Ibadan highway – FRSC  

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Lagos-Ibadan expressway gridlock worsens with motorists spending close to four hours within Lagos and Mowe in Ogun State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has blamed impatience on the part of motorists on the perennial gridlock.

FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer representing Lagos and Ogun State, Asst Corps Marshal Samuel Obayemi however said the corps had deployed ample personnel for the yuletide patrol.

He said with the ongoing construction work on the expressway, sections of the road had been closed to traffic but the gridlock has been worsened by failure to comply to road signs and instructions by motorists.

Daily Trust reports that many motorists have continued to groan over the increasing gridlock especially outwards Lagos which stretches to 7up/Tollgate end of the expressway.

Minister of Health, Senator Olorunnibe Mamora on Saturday said he spent five hours on his way to Abeokuta, Ogun State, adding that his police escort could not help matter.

“I spent two hours from Alausa to Magboro yesterday. The gridlock is just getting worse on a daily basis,” a resident of Magboro who identifies himself as Ayobami Oladele said.

Speaking with our correspondent on the sidelines of the annual Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) awards, the FRSC Zonal Commander however advised motorists to be patient on the road and obey traffic rules and regulations.

He said the gridlock was sometime exacerbated by breakdown of other vehicles especially articulated trucks.

He said the FRSC had put in place road siding whereby road safety marshals and officers were placed strategically at every 20 meters on the expressway.

Obayemi added that following the recent reopening of the Kara end of the expressway by the Federal Government, the contractor, Julius Berger has moved downwards to close other section of the road to ease the construction work.

He said the road safety corps had partnered with tow truck owners to fast-track removal of broken-down vehicles on the expressway.

“But what is important is let people drive roadworthy vehicles, let them have consideration for other road users and let them obey traffic rules and regulations.

“Because of construction work going on, directional signs are there, let them obey, they should not drive against traffic, that is one thing we are experiencing again,” Obayemi said.

He added, “These repairs are in phases, there is no way they can do all the work at a time. Some part of the road must be blocked for them to be able to work on a particular segment of the road and the reason why that of Kara was so important was because around that corridor is where we have the cattle market, around there is where you have people who have houses there. People traverse between there and their places of work in Lagos.

“Our advice has always been that people should be patient and respect other road users. Our disobedience and non-adherence to instructions from people who are in charge of the roads are what is responsible for some of these problems we are witnessing.”

