Why gov’t should provide BP measuring kits in work places, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical experts have advised government at all levels to provide blood pressure measuring kits in work places and other locations to tackle lifestyle diseases and rising incidents of sudden death among Nigerians.

They gave the advice at the first annual lecture of the School of Health and Health Technology of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A consultant cardiologist at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Professor Oluwadare Ogunlade, who spoke on the theme: “Demystifying Hypertension: The Silent Killer”, urged government at all levels to provide blood pressure measuring kits in schools, work places and other locations to afford citizens the opportunity to freely measure blood pressure to prevent debilitating ailments and death.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The medical expert said hypertension is a silent killer “because in many cases it presents without symptoms until it is about to destroy its victims.”

Prof. Ogunlade emphasised the need for regular blood pressure checks saying it could be done with the use of appropriate kits at home and in the offices and not only in hospitals.

The cardiologist said factors such as the depressed economy, insecurity, insatiable desire and stress were responsible for the increase in hypertension cases.

He advised Nigerians to be conscious of risk factors such as sweet things, alcohol, salt, obesity and hereditary causes in order to put the silent killer, which he described as manageable, in check.

Delivering another lecture on ‘Transforming Nigeria’s Healthcare System through Technology: Prospects, Challenges and the Way Forward’, an Obstetric Gynaecologist and CMD, Skye Hospitals Limited, Thomas Wilson Ikubese, stressed that increased government’s participation in healthcare coverage would be the panacea for improved healthcare in Nigeria.

He noted that except there was a reformation of the National Health Insurance Scheme, State Private Health Insurance, creation of health trust fund for universal healthcare and integration of adequate medical intelligence and surveillance systems, the current challenge of poor health would remain unsolved.

Dr. Ikubese, who proposed the use of high powered technology to upgrade the nation’s healthcare facilities, urged government to compel its officials and political office holders to receive care in Nigerian hospitals to aid the prompt and passionate development of the nation’s public health facilities.

He said this would help curb high child and maternal mortality, inadequate insurance coverage, inadequate medical surveillance and poor healthcare facilities especially in rural areas.

Aligning with the need to develop the nation’s healthcare facilities, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, called on government to put measures in place to promptly fix the health sector and improve medical services.

FUTA’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, who was represented by the Dean, School of Earth and Mineral Sciences and Chair, Committee of Deans, Professor Pius Enikanselu, said FUTA recently got patents in research projects for the management of Type-2 Diabetes mellitus and high blood pressure as part of activities to rebuild the nation’s healthcare system, with the introduction and production of its moringa, ginger and garlic breads aimed at preventing such diseases.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App